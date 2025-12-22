Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's 'Currentolla Janabata' Revamps Power Sector

Andhra Pradesh's Energy Minister launched 'Currentolla Janabata' to expedite consumer grievance redressal through systematic inspections of village power infrastructure. The program aims to rectify power line faults, prevent electrical hazards, and promote solar power, with a focus on reliability for farmers, households, and industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:27 IST
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar has unveiled 'Currentolla Janabata,' a new initiative aimed at ensuring swift resolution of consumer grievances by conducting systematic inspections at the village level.

This public outreach program was launched in Mogarala village, Tirupati district, overseen by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), as per an official release.

Kumar stated that the project will focus on inspecting agricultural power lines, mitigating faults, and averting electrical accidents. Officials will replace damaged poles, secure transformers with fencing, enhance plinth heights, and address hanging wires to reduce hazards. Additionally, the program will promote rooftop solar systems and discuss billing and service issues with consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

