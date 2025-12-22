Left Menu

Christian Contributions Lauded by Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Christian organisations for their significant role in social welfare. Highlighting the longstanding contributions of Christian schools, colleges, and hospitals, Naidu reaffirmed the state's commitment to supporting the Christian community through various welfare schemes, emphasizing the teachings of Jesus Christ on service and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony celebrating Christmas in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commended Christian organisations for their substantial impact on social welfare. Stressing the significance of their service-oriented essence, Naidu highlighted the Christianity's ongoing relevance.

The Chief Minister noted that Christian institutions, including schools, colleges, and hospitals, were established before state infrastructure and underscored their importance. He assured financial security to the economically challenged Christian community through various welfare schemes provided by the state government.

Naidu announced that the government is providing an honorarium to over 8,000 pastors, reflecting a commitment to Christian empowerment. He promised that the TDP-led NDA government will consistently support and uphold the dignity and security of the Christian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

