Christian Contributions Lauded by Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

In a ceremony celebrating Christmas in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commended Christian organisations for their substantial impact on social welfare. Stressing the significance of their service-oriented essence, Naidu highlighted the Christianity's ongoing relevance.

The Chief Minister noted that Christian institutions, including schools, colleges, and hospitals, were established before state infrastructure and underscored their importance. He assured financial security to the economically challenged Christian community through various welfare schemes provided by the state government.

Naidu announced that the government is providing an honorarium to over 8,000 pastors, reflecting a commitment to Christian empowerment. He promised that the TDP-led NDA government will consistently support and uphold the dignity and security of the Christian community.

