Market Surge Amid International Tensions and Holiday Trading

Global markets experienced a positive start to a holiday-shortened week, with significant upward moves in major stock indexes. Nvidia's shares rose 1.1%, as the company announced plans to send its new-generation AI chips to China. The move accompanies warnings of volatile currency trends from Japanese officials as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

Light trading volumes are forecasted this week due to U.S. market closures for the Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all reported gains. Bruce Zaro from Granite Wealth Management believes this marks the advent of the 'Santa Claus' period, which typically signifies a strong market phase.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions contributed to hikes in gold, silver, and oil prices. The U.S. Coast Guard's pursuit of an oil tanker near Venezuela has sparked increased oil prices, with U.S. crude rising above $57 per barrel. Investors remain on edge with potential interventions by Japan in the currency market.