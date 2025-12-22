Global Markets Surge Amid Holiday Trading Slowdown

Global markets began the week with divergent trends as Wall Street shares rose on tech-driven momentum, while European markets opened slightly lower. The yen found itself near historic lows against the euro, with Japan's government debt under pressure from increased interest rates, causing the MSCI world index to appreciate by 0.2%.

Bruno Schneller, managing director at Erlen Capital Management, indicated that trading volumes would remain low with U.S. markets closed for Christmas. He noted that market dynamics would be more reliant on data outcomes and investor positioning than new policy signals, as investors prepare for upcoming labor market and inflation reports in January.

Despite being a holiday-shortened week, momentum funds continued to gravitate toward equities, precious metals, and commodities, driven by expectations of strong U.S. economic growth in the third quarter. However, BofA analysts warned of extreme bullish investor sentiment, often a precursor to market reversals, as the yen's decline poses challenges for Japanese corporates.