Trump Unveils Ambitious Battleship Expansion Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a dramatic new initiative on Monday to boost the Navy's capabilities by constructing a groundbreaking class of battleships.

Trump stated these battleships would be unprecedented in size, speed, and firepower, surpassing any warship the U.S. has built to date.

The plan begins with the commencement of two battleships and includes future prospects for expanding the fleet to 20 to 25 vessels, significantly enhancing the nation's naval strength.