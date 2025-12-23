Left Menu

Trump Unveils Ambitious Battleship Expansion Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the Navy's plan to build a new class of battleships, claiming these vessels will be larger, faster, and significantly more powerful than past warships. The project is set to start with two ships, with potential expansion to 20-25 new battleships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:55 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a dramatic new initiative on Monday to boost the Navy's capabilities by constructing a groundbreaking class of battleships.

Trump stated these battleships would be unprecedented in size, speed, and firepower, surpassing any warship the U.S. has built to date.

The plan begins with the commencement of two battleships and includes future prospects for expanding the fleet to 20 to 25 vessels, significantly enhancing the nation's naval strength.

