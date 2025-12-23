Left Menu

Prayers and Progress: Union Health Minister Lays Foundation in Madhya Pradesh

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited the Mahakaleshwar temple, seeking divine blessings. The visit coincides with the laying of foundational stones for new medical colleges in Dhar and Betul, boosting healthcare infrastructure in the state under the Public Private Partnership mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda and CM Mohan Yadav offer prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed a sacred ritual at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. The high-profile visit underscores the leaders' blend of spirituality with governance initiatives.

During a press interaction, CM Yadav noted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has increasingly been recognized on the global stage. He announced that Nadda would commence the construction of two new medical colleges, reflecting a significant advancement in the state's healthcare sector.

The establishment of medical colleges in Dhar and Betul will be executed through a Public Private Partnership, raising the total number of such institutions in the state to 35. Nadda's itinerary includes inaugurating educational and development projects in both cities. The Union Minister, who arrived on Monday, also joined the renowned Shayan Aarti ritual and was given a cultural tour by CM Yadav, highlighting key historical sites in Ujjain.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

