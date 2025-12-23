Prayers and Progress: Union Health Minister Lays Foundation in Madhya Pradesh

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed a sacred ritual at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. The high-profile visit underscores the leaders' blend of spirituality with governance initiatives.

During a press interaction, CM Yadav noted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has increasingly been recognized on the global stage. He announced that Nadda would commence the construction of two new medical colleges, reflecting a significant advancement in the state's healthcare sector.

The establishment of medical colleges in Dhar and Betul will be executed through a Public Private Partnership, raising the total number of such institutions in the state to 35. Nadda's itinerary includes inaugurating educational and development projects in both cities. The Union Minister, who arrived on Monday, also joined the renowned Shayan Aarti ritual and was given a cultural tour by CM Yadav, highlighting key historical sites in Ujjain.