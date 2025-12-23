Tensions Erupt as Protesters Clash with Police at Bangladesh High Commission

Protesters from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other allied groups clashed with police on Tuesday outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. The confrontation was over the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking demands for accountability and enhanced protection of minorities.

Breaking police barricades, demonstrators attempted to march towards the High Commission but were halted by reinforced security composed of police and paramilitary personnel. The row centered around rising concerns for minority safety, highlighted by chants demanding action and justice for Bangladesh's Hindu population.

Bangladesh has reacted strongly, temporarily suspending consular services in response to security concerns triggered by the protests. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, urging the Indian government to ensure the safety of its personnel and facilities, further straining diplomatic relations.

