Himachal Pradesh Honored at Arohana 2025 for Digital Governance Breakthrough

Himachal Pradesh has been lauded at Arohana 2025, Deloitte's premier government summit, for its innovative approach to digital governance through the Him Parivar Project. This initiative was spotlighted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who emphasized its role in creating a transparent, citizen-centric governance structure.

In his Plenary Leadership Lecture, Sukhu detailed the Him Parivar Project's transformative impact, highlighting its efficiency in merging departmental data to target social welfare delivery, eliminate redundancies, and enhance policy planning. Him Parivar has been pivotal in raising governance standards, offering a model for financial prudence and transparency. The Chief Minister also spotlighted HimAccess and HimSeva, key digital platforms facilitating seamless citizen services online.

Sukhu praised the state's Department of Digital Technology and Governance and commended the efforts of Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor, and Dr. Nipun Jindal, Director of DDTG, for their exceptional work in driving this digital transformation. Himachal Pradesh's recognition at Arohana 2025 marks its leadership in technology-driven governance, aiming to build a secure and inclusive digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)