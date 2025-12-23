Delhi Tightens Reins on Vehicle Emissions and Revives Water Bodies

The Delhi government will maintain its 'No PUC, No fuel' policy for vehicles beyond the expiration of GRAP-IV restrictions, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday.

Sirsa highlighted a significant allocation of Rs 100 crore aimed at the city's water body rejuvenation. The initiative intends to revitalize approximately 1,000 water bodies with strict mandates against vehicle emissions continuing even after the relaxation of existing norms.

Moreover, the minister noted the identification of non-functional PUC centres with 12 facing suspensions after equipment failures were found. Along with inspecting these centres, authorities approved four new vehicle emission testing sites, including additional commercial vehicle testing facilities, to bolster enforcement measures.