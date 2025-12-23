Madhya Pradesh Updates Voter Roll: Over 4 Million Names Deleted

The Election Commission of India has announced the revised voter roll in Madhya Pradesh, indicating a significant decrease of 42,74,160 names. This update follows the culmination of the Special Intensive Revision exercise's enumeration phase.

As per the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, Ram Pratap Singh Jadon, the voter count as of October 27 stands at 5,31,31,983. This is a drop from the previous total of 5,74,06,143 recorded on the same date.

Key factors for deletions include 8,46,184 deceased voters, 8,42,677 missing or untraceable voters, and 22,78,393 names moved to other regions. Additionally, duplication was found in 2,76,961 cases, and several other entries were erroneous.

(With inputs from agencies.)