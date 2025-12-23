Left Menu

Nepal's Gen Z Movement: A Call for Justice

An investigative commission has summoned former Nepali Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over the deadly Gen Z protests, which resulted in 77 deaths and the toppling of the K P Oli government. The protests arose after a government-imposed social media ban and rampant corruption claims.

Updated: 23-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:06 IST
  • Nepal

An official probe has summoned ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to answer questions regarding Nepal's 'Gen Z' protests that resulted in 77 deaths and rocked the political establishment.

The summons comes as part of a wider investigation into the brutal force used by security personnel to quell the protests. The movement was sparked by a social media ban and rampant corruption complaints, eventually leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Oli.

As the investigation widens with inquiries involving police officers and other stakeholders, the commission aims to uncover the full scope of events that led to widespread chaos and leadership upheaval.

