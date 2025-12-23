Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as JUP Drops Ballygunge Candidate Amid Social Media Storm

JUP founder Humayun Kabir removed Nisha Chatterjee as Ballygunge candidate citing her social media posts. Kabir had launched JUP after TMC suspended him over a mosque plan. Chatterjee claimed her Hindu identity led to her removal, sparking a debate about secularism within the newly-formed party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:10 IST
In a move stirring political controversy, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir has withdrawn Nisha Chatterjee as the candidate for Ballygunge in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Kabir cited Chatterjee's social media presence as unbecoming of the party's image.

Kabir, recently expelled from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over his controversial proposal to build a Babri-style mosque, officially launched the JUP on Monday, designating candidates for eight constituencies. However, his decision to exclude Chatterjee has elicited sharp responses, particularly as she attributes her removal to religious discrimination.

Chatterjee took issue with her abrupt removal, claiming it was due to her Hindu faith rather than her online activity, contrasting with her endorsement of Kabir's mosque plan. The incident has prompted her to consider legal action, as it unfolds against the backdrop of state elections fast approaching, adding another layer to West Bengal's charged political landscape.

