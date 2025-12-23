Salah Makes AFCON History with Record-Breaking Goal

Mohamed Salah has etched his name in the history books as the first Egyptian footballer to score in five consecutive Africa Cup of Nations editions. His crucial 91st-minute goal handed Egypt a tense 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe.

The Liverpool forward, finally returning to the starting lineup after four matches on the bench, matched the achievements of African legends Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure. Salah's efforts set a promising tone for the Egyptian team in Morocco.

Anticipation builds as Salah aims to surpass records held by renowned players like Samuel Eto'o. The Egyptian national team is gearing up to face South Africa and Angola, with Salah hungry for AFCON glory after past final defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)