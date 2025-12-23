Left Menu

Salah Makes AFCON History with Record-Breaking Goal

Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian player to score in five consecutive editions of the Africa Cup of Nations with his late goal against Zimbabwe. His strike secured a 2-1 victory for Egypt and equaled the record of other African football legends, giving Egypt a strong start in the tournament.

Mohamed Salah has etched his name in the history books as the first Egyptian footballer to score in five consecutive Africa Cup of Nations editions. His crucial 91st-minute goal handed Egypt a tense 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe.

The Liverpool forward, finally returning to the starting lineup after four matches on the bench, matched the achievements of African legends Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure. Salah's efforts set a promising tone for the Egyptian team in Morocco.

Anticipation builds as Salah aims to surpass records held by renowned players like Samuel Eto'o. The Egyptian national team is gearing up to face South Africa and Angola, with Salah hungry for AFCON glory after past final defeats.

