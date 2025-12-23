Left Menu

Mizoram Celebrates: A Spectacular Christmas Parade

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma participated in a Christmas Parade, engaging citizens from Chanmari to Lammual with music, cosplay, and a cultural showcase. The event also marked the closing of the Winter Festival 2025, highlighting Mizoram's rich tradition and community spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:01 IST
CM Lalduhoma (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of festive cheer, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma took part in a vibrant Christmas Parade on Tuesday. The event stretched from Chanmari to Lammual in Aizawl and was a collaborative effort between the Tourism Department and Mark Events, attracting a significant crowd eager to witness the celebration.

The parade featured melodious performances by the Venghnuai Church Brass Band and a stunning array of creative costumes presented by the Mizoram Cosplay Organisation. Additionally, students from the Institute of Music & Fine Arts showcased traditional Mizo attire, adding to the cultural richness of the event.

The Chief Minister, along with his family, led the parade through the city, joined by State Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and other officials. The participants gathered at Lammual for the Christmas Carol Concert and the Winter Festival 2025's closing ceremony, where Lalduhoma extended warm holiday greetings to all, including a Best Costume Award celebrated by all attendees.

