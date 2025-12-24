Devastating Winter Storms Threaten California Holidays

As Californians prepare for the festive season, a formidable series of winter storms threatens to unleash relentless rains, fierce winds, and heavy mountain snow across the state. This hazardous confluence coincides with one of the year's busiest travel periods, impacting millions of holiday travelers, the National Weather Service has warned.

Southern California is bracing for its wettest Christmas in years, with forecasters cautioning about potential mudslides in areas previously scarred by wildfires. In the north, heavy rains and flash flooding have already necessitated water rescues and resulted in a fatality. Rapid response strategies are being deployed across vulnerable communities statewide.

Amid evacuation warnings issued in parts of Los Angeles and emergency resources on high alert, officials emphasize the importance of planning alternative travel routes. Governor Gavin Newsom affirmed the state's proactive stance, underscoring preparedness over reactivity as severe weather looms large over the holiday period.