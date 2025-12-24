Left Menu

Devastating Winter Storms Threaten California Holidays

A series of powerful winter storms are set to hit California with heavy rains, winds, and snow, posing hazardous travel conditions for holiday travelers. Southern California faces a risk of mudslides, while Northern California experiences water rescues and a death due to flooding. State officials prepare emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:25 IST
Devastating Winter Storms Threaten California Holidays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

As Californians prepare for the festive season, a formidable series of winter storms threatens to unleash relentless rains, fierce winds, and heavy mountain snow across the state. This hazardous confluence coincides with one of the year's busiest travel periods, impacting millions of holiday travelers, the National Weather Service has warned.

Southern California is bracing for its wettest Christmas in years, with forecasters cautioning about potential mudslides in areas previously scarred by wildfires. In the north, heavy rains and flash flooding have already necessitated water rescues and resulted in a fatality. Rapid response strategies are being deployed across vulnerable communities statewide.

Amid evacuation warnings issued in parts of Los Angeles and emergency resources on high alert, officials emphasize the importance of planning alternative travel routes. Governor Gavin Newsom affirmed the state's proactive stance, underscoring preparedness over reactivity as severe weather looms large over the holiday period.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025