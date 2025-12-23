Left Menu

Venezuela Battles Rising Oil Stockpile Amid U.S. Seizures

Venezuela's PDVSA faces growing oil inventories as U.S. seizes ships linked to Venezuelan crude. Tankers fill up to manage excess at the Jose terminal, a key export hub. With China as the primary customer, Chevron maintains exports, while new U.S. sanctions complicate further shipments and negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:38 IST
Venezuela Battles Rising Oil Stockpile Amid U.S. Seizures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, is grappling with surging oil inventories as the United States moves to seize tankers linked to Venezuelan crude shipments. Company documents and shipping data reveal that PDVSA is filling up tankers with crude and fuel oil stored in its onshore facilities.

Amid PDVSA's production of 1.1 million barrels per day, the company is now resorting to filling tankers to manage its stockpile, especially at the Jose terminal. This move comes as the U.S. Coast Guard targets a 'shadow fleet' of vessels carrying sanctioned oil, prompting shipping companies to reconsider engagements.

Chevron's operations remain undisturbed, continuing to export crude, notably to China, which absorbs 80% of Venezuela's oil exports. Meanwhile, PDVSA negotiates with clients on price discounts amid looming U.S. sanctions and considers floating storage as a strategic response to manage its inventory crisis.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025