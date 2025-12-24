Left Menu

Rising Tensions and Anti-India Sentiments: Concerns Grow Over Bangladesh Campaigns

BJP's Sunil Sharma expressed concern over perceived anti-India activities emerging from Bangladesh. The situation worsened after the brutal killing of a Hindu youth, sparking international outrage. India responds by summoning Bangladesh's High Commissioner, amid heightened tensions and ongoing rights violations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LoP and BJP leader Sunil Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir and a prominent BJP figure, has raised alarms over what he perceives as an anti-India campaign originating in Bangladesh. Sharma fears these activities could disrupt India's progress and stability, particularly with potential backing from other countries.

In a conversation with ANI, Sharma mentioned the historical context, emphasizing Bangladesh's independence, which involved significant sacrifices from Indian soldiers. He stated, 'The government of India is keenly observing the situation,' highlighting concerns that the unrest may affect India's internal development. His remarks coincide with BJP's Jammu and Kashmir President Sat Sharma's expression of national worry over minority safety in surrounding nations.

The recent murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu, in Mymensingh has intensified these concerns. Das was reportedly killed under allegations of blasphemy, inciting international condemnation. In response, India has summoned the Bangladeshi High Commissioner twice within a week as diplomatic pressures mount. Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has charged several, including former PM Sheikh Hasina, with crimes against humanity, adding to the regional strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

