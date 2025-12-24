Left Menu

Historic Mob Lynching Conviction in West Bengal: 13 Sentenced to Life

A West Bengal court sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for the mob lynching of a father and son, marking a notable case under new Indian laws. The swift judgment, occurring nine months post-incident, underscores the state's commitment to counter communal unrest and uphold justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, a West Bengal court on Tuesday sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the brutal mob lynching of a father and son in Samsherganj. This judgment represents a pivotal moment under India's new criminal provisions addressing mob lynching, coming just nine months after the harrowing event.

The tragic incident took place on April 12 in Jafarabad village, located within the jurisdiction of Samsherganj Police Station in the Jangipur police district. The victims, identified as Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan Das, were attacked by an enraged mob, raising alarm over the increasing communal tensions and challenges to law enforcement in the region.

In the aftermath, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was assembled by the state police to meticulously investigate the case. Their efforts culminated in a comprehensive chargesheet implicating 13 suspects, which ultimately led to Tuesday's verdict. This case marks only the second time a conviction has been secured under section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), underscoring the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat misinformation and communal unrest.

