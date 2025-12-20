BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Tensions

The BJP alleged on Saturday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attempting to incite communal tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities, claiming her divisive politics arise from fears of electoral defeat in the forthcoming state assembly polls.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Banerjee's silence over controversial remarks made by her party MLA Madan Mitra, who allegedly said Lord Ram is Muslim, not Hindu. Many Hindus, hurt by the remarks, expected a decisive response, questioning her motives and whether any action was taken against Mitra.

Bhatia further accused Banerjee of using communal statements to appease certain communities. He highlighted instances of Banerjee's past comments as disrespectful to Hindu beliefs, asserting that this strategy aims to gain votes amidst a challenging political landscape, predicting electoral repercussions for her party.

