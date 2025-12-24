Left Menu

Green Aravalli Movement Advances Amid Infrastructure Focus in Kotputli Meeting

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a meeting in Kotputli-Behror district to review central schemes and infrastructure issues. Key focuses were the National Highway's condition and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Yadav emphasized the growth of Ramsar sites and clarified mining restrictions in the NCR's Green Aravalli.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering developmental efforts, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav presided over a critical meeting in the nascent district of Kotputli-Behror. The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) convened on December 23 to evaluate the implementation status of central schemes and address pressing infrastructure concerns.

During the deliberations, Minister Yadav engaged with district officials and stakeholders, spotlighting the substandard condition of the National Highway traversing the Kotputli region. He announced plans for a dedicated session to tackle highway issues, and underscored the need for effective deployment of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

In parallel, Yadav sought to quell apprehensions over the revised definition of the Aravalli hills, asserting a prohibition on mining activities within the NCR. Highlighting the 'Green Aravalli Movement', he pointed to the significant rise in Ramsar sites from 24 in 2014 to 96 presently, showcasing the government's commitment to environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

