Students Witness Historic LVM3 M6 BlueBird Launch at ISRO

Students from various schools visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission, which launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite. The mission marked a significant milestone under a commercial agreement with AST SpaceMobile, aiming to provide global high-speed cellular broadband. Students expressed gratitude and excitement for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:18 IST
School students excited to witness the launch of ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

School students gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre for an unforgettable experience, as ISRO launched its LVM3 M6 mission, propelling the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. This commercial venture, a collaboration with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile, aims to expand high-speed cellular connectivity globally.

Witnessing the liftoff was a momentous occasion for many, with students like L. Shreshtha from Telangana expressing deep gratitude towards ISRO, educational institutions, and educators for facilitating this unique learning opportunity. 'We are honoured to be part of this historic moment and hope to see India reach more space milestones,' Shreshtha remarked, encapsulating the aspirational spirit shared by many attendees.

The mission constitutes a landmark achievement as the BlueBird Block-2 becomes the heaviest payload launched to Low Earth Orbit by the LVM3 rocket. Previous successful launches include Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and OneWeb missions, underscoring ISRO's growing reputation in space exploration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

