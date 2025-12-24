Left Menu

Maharashtra Approves Elected Presidents Voting Rights in Municipalities

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared an amendment allowing directly elected municipal council and nagar panchayat presidents voting rights. The law change via ordinance will alter the 1965 Act. The ruling alliance won recent elections significantly. New programs aim to enhance local governance and nurse service regularization was approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:03 IST
Maharashtra Approves Elected Presidents Voting Rights in Municipalities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a crucial amendment allowing directly elected presidents of municipal councils and nagar panchayats to become members of these local bodies with voting rights. This legislative change, which will be enacted through an ordinance, aims to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act of 1965.

The decision comes in the wake of recent elections where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a significant win, bagging 207 out of 288 municipal president positions and 4,422 of 6,851 councillor seats. The cabinet also announced the launch of 'District Karmayogi 2.0' and 'Sarpanch Sanvad' programs to bolster administrative efficiency across village, taluka, and district levels.

Additionally, the cabinet agreed to regularize the services of nurses from Zilla Parishads, both currently employed and retired, who have signed a bond. A separate decision approved using one acre of Dairy Development Department land in Dharashiv for a statue of social reformer Annabhau Sathe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025