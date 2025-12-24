Left Menu

Adani Power's Ambitious Gigawatt Expansion: Aiming for 41.87 GW by FY32

Adani Power Ltd has increased its long-term capacity target to 41.87 GW by FY32 with a capital expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore. This marks a significant expansion in India's thermal power sector, as the company secures its position amid rising electricity demand and helps meet India's energy needs.

Adani Power Ltd has announced an ambitious plan to raise its installed capacity to 41.87 gigawatts (GW) by the financial year 2032, backed by an investment of around Rs 2 lakh crore. This move is poised to be one of the most substantial private-sector expansions within India's thermal power industry to date.

The company's revised target shows a significant increase from its previous goal of 30.67 GW by FY30. With current generation capabilities standing at 18.15 GW, Adani Power has already secured the land and major equipment for an additional 23.72 GW in the pipeline.

This expansion aligns with the anticipated surge in India's electricity demands, driven by industrial growth and urbanization, while thermal power remains a crucial component of meeting the country's energy needs. Furthermore, Adani Power is advancing several major projects, including a hydropower venture and the operationalization of a coal mine, to further bolster energy security and employment in the region.

