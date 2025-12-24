Modi Backs Transformative VB-G RAM G Act for Rural Employment Revamp

In a decisive move to revamp rural employment dynamics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 on Wednesday. The legislation aims to integrate income support, asset creation, and agricultural stability into a unified strategy, marking a departure from the previous Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

On X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office shared an article by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, elucidating the new Act's objectives. Chouhan criticized MGNREGA, citing past inefficiencies, and emphasized extensive consultations that informed the new policy's formulation.

Despite the government's portrayal of the Act as a social security advancement, opposition from the DMK-led alliance and others claims it undermines employment guarantees and federalism. Key changes include an increase in guaranteed workdays and a revised fund-sharing arrangement, intended to enhance rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)