ISRO's Landmark Success: Heaviest Satellite Launched with Precision
ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite for AST SpaceMobile, marking its heaviest payload from Indian soil. Injected precisely into orbit, this launch underscores ISRO's reliability, being the 104th from Sriharikota and the 9th successful LVM-3 mission, enhancing global satellite communication.
In a landmark achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite on Wednesday, a significant step in space communication. ISRO's chairman, V Narayanan, lauded the mission that saw India's heaviest satellite yet lifted and precisely placed into the intended orbit.
This launch, marking the 104th mission from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, represents the 9th consecutive success of the LVM-3 launch vehicle, underlining its 100% reliability. Highlighting the international collaboration, Narayanan pointed out that this was ISRO's first dedicated commercial launch for a US customer, AST SpaceMobile.
Taking place at 8:55 AM IST, this mission underscores the potential of the next-generation BlueBird Block-2 satellite, designed by AST to offer high-speed broadband connectivity directly to smartphones globally, enhancing communication capabilities without the need for specialized devices.
