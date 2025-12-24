Left Menu

India's Space Triumph: LVM3-M6 Launch Success

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6, India's heaviest rocket. This achievement, described as a Christmas gift, marks significant progress in India’s space technology, enhancing its launch capabilities and supporting the vision of #AatmanirbharBharat.

Updated: 24-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:31 IST
In a significant achievement for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, placing a US communication satellite into orbit. This feat has been hailed as a testament to India's advancing space technology capabilities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended ISRO for this remarkable achievement, emphasizing that it showcases the country's growing prowess in space technology. ISRO Chairman described the launch as a 'Christmas gift,' highlighting India's progress in indigenous space innovation.

The LVM3-M6 successfully deployed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite of the US into its intended trajectory, marking a milestone moment in India's space journey. This accomplishment reinforces the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

