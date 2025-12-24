Ukrainian Drone Attacks: Sparks Fly in Tula Region

In a bold escalation, Ukrainian overnight drone attacks targeted Moscow and resulted in an industrial fire in the Tula region, immediately south of Russia's capital, according to regional authorities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that at least three drones aimed at the city were downed. He reported that emergency services had been deployed to the debris sites, though no immediate damage was reported.

Two of the four primary airports serving the capital were forced to limit operations, as reported by Russia's civil aviation authority on Telegram. The Russian defense ministry stated that air defense units managed to destroy 172 Ukrainian drones overnight, nearly half over areas bordering Ukraine. In the Tula region, debris from a downed Ukrainian drone ignited a fire at an industrial facility, as confirmed by Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev, who withheld details about the site. This intensifies Ukraine's ongoing efforts to target critical sites within Russia in response to persistent Russian assaults on Ukraine.