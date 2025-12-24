Cyclone Ditwah's Devastating Impact on Sri Lanka's Agriculture and Fisheries

Cyclone Ditwah has wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported extensive damage to agriculture, fisheries, and rural livelihoods, following the cyclone's impact.

A country brief from December 22 indicated that the cyclone struck at a critical time just as farmers were planting the 2026 main season crops. As the primary season accounts for most of the country's agricultural output, the devastation posed a severe blow to national production, affecting an estimated 227,000 farmers according to the FAO report. The fishery sector is estimating losses between 20.5 billion and 21.5 billion LKR.

Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman of Sri Lanka's Export Development Board, emphasized the specific challenges faced by exporters in the cyclone-affected regions in securing raw materials. The event has disrupted the transport of agricultural products and spices, with 573 exporters identified as severely impacted. Emergency measures and assessments are ongoing to address the long-term implications on the nation's key export commodities.