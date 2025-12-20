AfDB Hails Launch of Tunisia’s Kairouan Solar Plant, Boosting Energy Security

The African Development Bank Group has welcomed the commissioning of the Kairouan solar power plant on 16 December 2025—an achievement that marks a major leap forward in Tunisia’s renewable energy transition and efforts to strengthen long-term energy security.

Developed by AMEA Power in partnership with the Tunisian government and several international financial institutions, the Kairouan plant is the first solar project in Tunisia to exceed 100 megawatts of installed capacity. It is also the first renewable energy project to inject electricity directly into the 225-kilovolt high-voltage grid operated by the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG), significantly expanding the contribution of clean energy to the national power system.

AfDB Provides Key Financing for Tunisia’s Largest Solar Project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) supported the project with approximately US$25 million in financing, drawing from both its core resources and the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA)—a multi-donor fund managed by the Bank that catalyzes private sector investment in innovative clean energy projects across the continent.

“We warmly congratulate the Tunisian government and AMEA Power on the commissioning of the Kairouan solar project, a decisive milestone in Tunisia’s energy transition,” said Malinne Blomberg, AfDB Deputy Director General for North Africa and Country Manager for Tunisia. “By supporting this transformational project, the Bank reaffirms its commitment to high-impact private investment that strengthens energy resilience, reduces carbon emissions, and generates lasting community benefits.”

Powering Households and Cutting Emissions

The Kairouan plant will generate 222 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually—enough to power nearly 43,000 households. By replacing fossil-fuel-based power generation, the plant will prevent an estimated 117,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year, contributing meaningfully to Tunisia’s climate commitments.

The project will also help Tunisia reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, easing pressure on national energy costs and shielding the economy from global oil and gas price volatility.

Supporting Tunisia’s National Energy Strategy

Commissioning the Kairouan solar plant represents a major advance in Tunisia’s National Energy Strategy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in installed capacity to 35% by 2030. The project demonstrates how strong partnerships between governments, private investors, and development finance institutions can accelerate the shift toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

The initiative closely aligns with the AfDB’s strategic pillars, particularly:

Promoting resilient and sustainable infrastructure

Catalyzing private sector development

Supporting climate action and mitigation

Advancing inclusive and green economic growth

A Model for Energy Transition in North Africa

By pioneering large-scale renewable energy integration into Tunisia’s high-voltage grid, the Kairouan project sets a benchmark for future solar developments in the region. It illustrates the potential for North African countries to harness abundant solar resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build diversified, climate-resilient energy systems.

With continued support from AfDB and its partners, Tunisia’s clean energy transition is poised to accelerate—delivering economic, environmental, and social benefits for communities nationwide.