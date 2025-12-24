Daylight Power: Transforming Gujarat's Agriculture

Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) has announced plans to bolster electricity distribution for agricultural purposes during daylight. The state-owned corporation aims to establish five new substations by 2026-27, an initiative that signals a considerable investment towards improving agricultural infrastructure.

A government release highlighted an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore to fortify 1,100 circuit kilometers of transmission network and Rs 375 crore for the installation of aerial bunched cables and Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC) by distribution companies. Officials stressed the importance of aligning power supply with daylight hours, thus advocating a single-shift power supply model.

The Kisan Suryoday Yojana, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has brought electricity to 17,018 villages, covering 98.66% of Gujarat's rural landscape. The scheme, launched in 2020, aims to reduce electricity load during peak hours and provide farmers with reliable daytime power for irrigation, significantly enhancing productivity and prosperity in the state's agricultural sector.

