Chhattisgarh Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Poet Vinod Kumar Shukla

In a heartfelt tribute, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Hindi poet Vinod Kumar Shukla, who passed away at the age of 89. On Wednesday, Sai described Shukla's loss as 'irreplaceable' for the literary community.

Chief Minister Sai recalled the pride Shukla brought to Chhattisgarh by receiving the prestigious Gyanpith Award. Sai mentioned his visit to congratulate Shukla on his accolade and their discussions about the Literature Festival planned in Chhattisgarh for the upcoming year.

Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas also expressed his condolences, lamenting the end of an era in literature. He shared that the Prime Minister had inquired about Shukla's health, and Vishwas had hoped to meet Shukla again at the January festival. Shukla, who was admitted to AIIMS Raipur, died at 4:58 pm on Tuesday after suffering breathing issues.

