Delhi Breathes Easier: GRAP Stage-IV Revoked as Air Quality Improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the immediate revocation of Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region, citing significant improvements in air quality. This decision came after a review conducted by the Sub-Committee on GRAP, which evaluated the current air quality and future forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The move aligns with a modified GRAP schedule issued on November 21, 2025. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a notable improvement, registering as 'Poor' at 271 on December 24, attributed to favorable meteorological conditions, including high wind speeds. However, forecasts indicate that slower winds may lead to a rise in AQI levels soon.

Despite the revocation of Stage-IV measures, CAQM stressed the importance of strict enforcement of Stages I, II, and III to prevent further deterioration into the 'Severe' category. Citizens are urged to adhere to the citizen charter under the modified GRAP, particularly during the winter months, when pollutant dispersion can be challenging due to meteorological constraints.