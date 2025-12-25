U.S. Military Focuses on Venezuelan Oil Quarantine

The White House has directed U.S. military forces to concentrate nearly exclusively on implementing a "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for a minimum of the forthcoming two months, as reported by a U.S. official to Reuters on Wednesday.

Despite existing military options, the primary focus remains on leveraging economic pressure through sanctions to achieve the White House's desired outcome, according to the official. This directive potentially reduces the likelihood of imminent U.S. land offensives against Venezuela, which President Donald Trump has continually suggested might occur.

Speaking anonymously, the official elaborated that the White House has specifically tasked U.S. forces with concentrating on the oil quarantine. This is part of a strategy that aims to apply enough political strain on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who may face a severe economic crisis by late January unless major concessions are made to the U.S.

