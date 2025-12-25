Left Menu

U.S. Military Focuses on Venezuelan Oil Quarantine

The U.S. White House has commanded its military forces to focus on enforcing a quarantine of Venezuelan oil for the next two months, prioritizing economic sanctions as a strategy. The directive aims to intensify pressure on Venezuelan President Maduro to concede to U.S. demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 01:23 IST
U.S. Military Focuses on Venezuelan Oil Quarantine

The White House has directed U.S. military forces to concentrate nearly exclusively on implementing a "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for a minimum of the forthcoming two months, as reported by a U.S. official to Reuters on Wednesday.

Despite existing military options, the primary focus remains on leveraging economic pressure through sanctions to achieve the White House's desired outcome, according to the official. This directive potentially reduces the likelihood of imminent U.S. land offensives against Venezuela, which President Donald Trump has continually suggested might occur.

Speaking anonymously, the official elaborated that the White House has specifically tasked U.S. forces with concentrating on the oil quarantine. This is part of a strategy that aims to apply enough political strain on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who may face a severe economic crisis by late January unless major concessions are made to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025