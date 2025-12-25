Trump Backs Nasry Asfura's Victory in Contentious Honduras Election
The U.S. administration has encouraged Honduran parties to accept Nasry Asfura's declared victory in the contentious presidential election marred by delays and fraud allegations. The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has stressed the importance of respecting the results for a peaceful transition of authority.
The Trump administration urged all involved in Honduras' presidential election to honor the official results, which saw Nasry Asfura emerge victorious. The proceedings were fraught with delays and claims of fraud.
After weeks of uncertainty, electoral authorities confirmed Asfura's win on November 30, sparking calls for acknowledgment from all political factions.
With stability on the line, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity of respecting the results to pave the way for a peaceful transition to President-Elect Asfura.
