Trump Backs Nasry Asfura's Victory in Contentious Honduras Election

The Trump administration urged all involved in Honduras' presidential election to honor the official results, which saw Nasry Asfura emerge victorious. The proceedings were fraught with delays and claims of fraud.

After weeks of uncertainty, electoral authorities confirmed Asfura's win on November 30, sparking calls for acknowledgment from all political factions.

With stability on the line, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity of respecting the results to pave the way for a peaceful transition to President-Elect Asfura.

(With inputs from agencies.)