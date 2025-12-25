ICE Operation in Maryland Turns Violent: Agents Involved in Shooting

In a dramatic confrontation, federal immigration agents were involved in a shooting incident in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Wednesday. The operation, aimed at apprehending two men in the U.S. illegally, escalated when the van they were in collided with agents' vehicles and allegedly attempted to run them over, prompting defensive gunfire from the officers.

The incident resulted in the driver being shot and the van crashing between two buildings, causing injuries to the passenger. Both men were hospitalized, with the driver reported to be in stable condition. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is conducting an investigation but has not yet commented publicly on the situation.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore acknowledged the event, emphasizing cooperation with local officials to provide support and gather more information. The event highlights ongoing tensions surrounding ICE tactics amid attempts to enforce former President Donald Trump's mass deportation policies.