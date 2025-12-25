Left Menu

ICE Operation in Maryland Turns Violent: Agents Involved in Shooting

An ICE operation in Glen Burnie, Maryland led to a shooting, leaving one man injured and another wounded. The incident occurred when the driver of a van attempted to hit ICE agents with the vehicle. Federal and local authorities are investigating, as controversies surround immigration enforcement tactics.

Updated: 25-12-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 03:03 IST
ICE Operation in Maryland Turns Violent: Agents Involved in Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic confrontation, federal immigration agents were involved in a shooting incident in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Wednesday. The operation, aimed at apprehending two men in the U.S. illegally, escalated when the van they were in collided with agents' vehicles and allegedly attempted to run them over, prompting defensive gunfire from the officers.

The incident resulted in the driver being shot and the van crashing between two buildings, causing injuries to the passenger. Both men were hospitalized, with the driver reported to be in stable condition. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is conducting an investigation but has not yet commented publicly on the situation.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore acknowledged the event, emphasizing cooperation with local officials to provide support and gather more information. The event highlights ongoing tensions surrounding ICE tactics amid attempts to enforce former President Donald Trump's mass deportation policies.

