Winter Storm Unleashes Havoc on California

A severe winter storm pummeled California on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rains and blustery winds, and triggering evacuation alerts in southern regions due to looming mudslide threats. The storm also introduced near white-out conditions in the mountainous regions, posing significant travel risks for millions navigating the holiday rush.

In particular, meteorologists forecast Southern California to potentially see its wettest Christmas in years, with warnings issued for flash floods and mudslides. Areas previously charred by wildfires were on high alert, as Los Angeles County officials aggressively pursued evacuations for those in harm's way, targeting 380 homes deemed especially vulnerable.

The severity persists as atmospheric rivers facilitate moisture movement from tropics, with forecasts indicating worsening conditions as the week progresses. In response, California's governor declared an emergency in six counties to expedite state aid, while emergency crews remain vigilant, safeguarding lives and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)