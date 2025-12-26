Left Menu

TN CM to inaugurate agri expo on Dec 27 in Tiruvannamalai

Updated: 26-12-2025 10:34 IST
TN CM to inaugurate agri expo on Dec 27 in Tiruvannamalai
An agriculture expo-cum-seminar 2025 will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on December 27 in Tiruvannamalai, state Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam has informed.

The two-day event to be organised opposite to the Government Higher Secondary School, Tirukoilur Road, Tiruvannamalai, will be held under the aegis of TN Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department on December 27 and 28. He appealed to farmers to participate in the agri expo and benefit.

Two such events were held earlier on June 11, this year at Vijayamangalam near Perundurai, Erode district, and on September 27, 2025, at Nandambakkam, Chennai Trade Center. The current edition was the third mega event to showcase agriculture produce and also to encourage productivity and give a fillip to agro-based industries, Panneerselvam said in a release on December 25.

"It will highlight agriculture-related information such as modern technologies, innovations, agricultural machinery and equipment, new crop varieties with high yield, traditional varieties, and post-harvest management techniques," he said.

Value addition techniques, electronic technologies in agriculture, marketing techniques, organic and natural farming, food processing, livestock and fish farming techniques, services including crop credit, crop insurance, and awareness related to exports would be showcased to farmers, students, public, and entrepreneurs, the Minister added.

During the inauguration, the CM would distribute welfare benefits worth Rs 669 crores to 80,571 farmers. Several government departments will put up their pavilions to highlight their activities.

