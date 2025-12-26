Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues
Southern California faces further flooding threats following intense Christmas storms. The atmospheric river brought heavy rainfall, causing evacuations and road closures. However, the forecast indicates drier weather for the weekend, easing travel for millions. Evacuation warnings persist in hard-hit areas like Wrightwood, where mudslides damaged homes.
Residents of Southern California faced challenging conditions as relentless rains brought by an atmospheric storm threatened further flooding on Friday. The severe weather, which began on Christmas Eve, resulted in significant disruptions to holiday travel plans.
The storm resulted in nearly 6 inches of rain in the Los Angeles area, with mountainous regions receiving up to 18 inches. This led to road washouts, evacuation orders, and shelter-in-place directives as rivers of mud invaded homes and properties.
Although meteorologists forecast a reprieve with drier weekend weather, some evacuation warnings remain active in areas like Wrightwood. The region continues grappling with the remnants of the storm, including heavy rainfall and mudslides, complicating recovery efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
