Left Menu

Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues

Southern California faces further flooding threats following intense Christmas storms. The atmospheric river brought heavy rainfall, causing evacuations and road closures. However, the forecast indicates drier weather for the weekend, easing travel for millions. Evacuation warnings persist in hard-hit areas like Wrightwood, where mudslides damaged homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:25 IST
Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Residents of Southern California faced challenging conditions as relentless rains brought by an atmospheric storm threatened further flooding on Friday. The severe weather, which began on Christmas Eve, resulted in significant disruptions to holiday travel plans.

The storm resulted in nearly 6 inches of rain in the Los Angeles area, with mountainous regions receiving up to 18 inches. This led to road washouts, evacuation orders, and shelter-in-place directives as rivers of mud invaded homes and properties.

Although meteorologists forecast a reprieve with drier weekend weather, some evacuation warnings remain active in areas like Wrightwood. The region continues grappling with the remnants of the storm, including heavy rainfall and mudslides, complicating recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025