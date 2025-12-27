Celebrating Divine: Vaikunta Ekadasi Unfolds at Srirangam Temple
The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival sees thousands gather at Srirangam Temple, Tamil Nadu, for the auspicious celebrations dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The event spans 20 days, marked by spiritual rituals and processions, culminating in the Sorga Vaasal opening and Nammalvar's Moksham.
Tamil Nadu's revered Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple witnessed vibrant celebrations on the eighth day of the Pagal Pathu festivities, as devotees gathered for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
Initiated with Namperumal's morning procession, the festival unfolds over 20 days, drawing thousands for the divine experience at the Bhooloka Vaikuntam. The event features the Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu rituals, with the opening of the Sorga Vaasal highlighted for December 30, 2025.
This year is noteworthy for its dual Sorga Vaasal ceremonies, a rarity, while the festival concludes with Nammalvar's Moksham on January 9, 2026. Devotees observe fasting, partake in the Dwadasi Chakrasnanam, and engage in spiritual observances seeking the Lord's blessings.
