Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: A Resilient Path of Progress

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday criticized the BJP for the alleged attacks on Christians, asserting that their divisive tactics will fail in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a government function, Stalin emphasized the unity of the state's people against inciting religious frenzy.

Referring to the state's resurgence under DMK rule, Stalin challenged the previous AIADMK government to match the current achievements. He outlined ongoing projects, such as road expansions and educational schemes, which have contributed to the state's development and job creation, leading national statistics.

Stalin also announced upcoming initiatives, including AI-enabled laptops for college students, bolstering infrastructure, and social welfare programs for marginalized communities. He reiterated the Dravidian model's commitment to unity and progress, criticizing BJP's divisive politics, and pledged to protect democracy and voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)