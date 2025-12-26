Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: A Resilient Path of Progress

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP for alleged attacks on Christians, reaffirming the resilience of Tamil Nadu under DMK's rule. He highlighted achievements like job creation, social schemes, and infrastructure developments, asserting that BJP's divisive tactics will not work in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kallakurichi(Tn) | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:09 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday criticized the BJP for the alleged attacks on Christians, asserting that their divisive tactics will fail in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a government function, Stalin emphasized the unity of the state's people against inciting religious frenzy.

Referring to the state's resurgence under DMK rule, Stalin challenged the previous AIADMK government to match the current achievements. He outlined ongoing projects, such as road expansions and educational schemes, which have contributed to the state's development and job creation, leading national statistics.

Stalin also announced upcoming initiatives, including AI-enabled laptops for college students, bolstering infrastructure, and social welfare programs for marginalized communities. He reiterated the Dravidian model's commitment to unity and progress, criticizing BJP's divisive politics, and pledged to protect democracy and voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

