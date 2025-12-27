Fake Cops Demand ₹3 Crore from Betting App Operator

A case has been launched following allegations that a group impersonated Special Operations Team (SOT) officers to extort ₹3 crore from a man accused of running betting applications, police revealed on Saturday.

The complaint, filed at Kukatpally police station, claims that five individuals including one named Narsimha Raju, threatened a man named Raju at his apartment, impersonating Madhapur SOT personnel while demanding the sum.

Upon verification, police discovered the suspects are civilians. Additionally, it was found the victim, Raju, was involved in operating the betting apps, leading to further action against him. Investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

