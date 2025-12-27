Left Menu

Tragic Loss on the Field: Assistant Coach Mahbub Ali Zaki Passes Away

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away due to a heart attack while preparing for a Bangladesh Premier League match. His significant contributions to cricket, particularly in fast bowling development, were honored with moments of silence and tributes from the cricket community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:51 IST
Tragedy struck the cricket community as Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki, 59, succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday. The incident occurred shortly before his team's Bangladesh Premier League game against Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet.

Zaki, who collapsed on the field during the teams' warm-up session, was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the news of his demise broke amid the ongoing match. The Bangladesh Cricket Board paid tribute to Zaki on X, acknowledging his dedication and invaluable contributions to the development of fast bowling in Bangladesh cricket.

A poignant moment of silence was observed by players of both teams during the innings break. Further tributes poured in on social media, with Dhaka expressing deep sorrow over the loss and extending condolences to Zaki's family, emphasizing the impact his passing has had on the cricket fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

