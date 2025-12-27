Tragic Loss on the Field: Assistant Coach Mahbub Ali Zaki Passes Away

Tragedy struck the cricket community as Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki, 59, succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday. The incident occurred shortly before his team's Bangladesh Premier League game against Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet.

Zaki, who collapsed on the field during the teams' warm-up session, was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the news of his demise broke amid the ongoing match. The Bangladesh Cricket Board paid tribute to Zaki on X, acknowledging his dedication and invaluable contributions to the development of fast bowling in Bangladesh cricket.

A poignant moment of silence was observed by players of both teams during the innings break. Further tributes poured in on social media, with Dhaka expressing deep sorrow over the loss and extending condolences to Zaki's family, emphasizing the impact his passing has had on the cricket fraternity.

