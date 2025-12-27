Reviving Kabir: A Timeless Call for Unity in a Divided World
Artistes and scholars stress the urgent need to embrace the teachings of 15th-century mystic poet Kabir amidst rising global communal tensions. The ninth Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi spotlighted Kabir's timeless philosophy of social harmony, drawing diverse performers who blended traditional and modern musical expressions.
Amid rising global communal tensions, artists, singers, and scholars emphasize the necessity of Kabir's philosophy of unity and harmony. At the ninth Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi, Kabir's teachings were highlighted through music, art, and literature.
Umesh Kabir, an educator at Kabirchaura Math, stressed the need for Kabir's message in every village and home to combat rampant casteism. The festival featured diverse performers including folk singers who celebrated Kabir's questioning spirit and advocacy for social harmony.
Musician Aditya Prakash brought an international dimension to Kabir's bhajans, combining classical and modern music. Through classical and fusion performances, the festival celebrated Kabir's timeless relevance in today's society, advocating unity in diversity.
