Left Menu

Reviving Kabir: A Timeless Call for Unity in a Divided World

Artistes and scholars stress the urgent need to embrace the teachings of 15th-century mystic poet Kabir amidst rising global communal tensions. The ninth Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi spotlighted Kabir's timeless philosophy of social harmony, drawing diverse performers who blended traditional and modern musical expressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:52 IST
Reviving Kabir: A Timeless Call for Unity in a Divided World
Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising global communal tensions, artists, singers, and scholars emphasize the necessity of Kabir's philosophy of unity and harmony. At the ninth Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi, Kabir's teachings were highlighted through music, art, and literature.

Umesh Kabir, an educator at Kabirchaura Math, stressed the need for Kabir's message in every village and home to combat rampant casteism. The festival featured diverse performers including folk singers who celebrated Kabir's questioning spirit and advocacy for social harmony.

Musician Aditya Prakash brought an international dimension to Kabir's bhajans, combining classical and modern music. Through classical and fusion performances, the festival celebrated Kabir's timeless relevance in today's society, advocating unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

 India
2
Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

 India
3
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
4
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025