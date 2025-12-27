As geopolitical tensions rise, Switzerland finds itself in a critical defense conundrum. Thomas Suessli, head of the Swiss armed forces, has called for heightened military expenditures in light of increasing threats from Russia, particularly on cyber and infrastructure fronts.

Despite efforts to bolster its military readiness through modernization and procurement of advanced fighter jets like the F-35As, the Swiss defense spending plan is mired in financial challenges. Skeptics point to the impracticality of investing heavily in artillery and munitions amid constrained federal finances.

Suessli, who is stepping down soon, cautions against complacency rooted in the belief that neutrality is sufficient protection. The Swiss government aims to incrementally raise defense spending to 1% of GDP by 2032, though complete readiness might only come by 2050, a timeline Suessli deems inadequate given current threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)