Youth in Crisis: Drug Abuse Epidemic Grips Haryana

Haryana faces a severe public health crisis as drug abuse among youths rapidly escalates, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala highlighted, citing a concerning report.

The report by Rohtak PGI revealed an alarming trend of children aged 15-18 falling into addiction. Pertinent figures show 74% of individuals grappling with substance abuse are under 25, with a high relapse rate of 73%, Surjewala indicated.

From the government's data, 1,84,163 youths are seeking treatment at state de-addiction centers, yet a rural-urban disparity exists with 62% from villages. Remarkably, cases have surged by 35% over the past year, with overdose fatalities reported in both rural and urban settings.