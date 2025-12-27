Left Menu

Kharge Calls for Nationwide Push Against MGNREGA Repeal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urges a national campaign against MGNREGA's repeal during the Congress Working Committee meeting. He highlights the scheme's importance, criticizes the SIR electoral revision, and accuses the BJP of collusion with the Election Commission. Kharge calls for unity and action amid concerns over democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:52 IST
Kharge Calls for Nationwide Push Against MGNREGA Repeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday called for a nationwide campaign against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Addressing the Congress Working Committee, Kharge compared this fight to the successful opposition against the three farm laws.

Kharge criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, accusing it of being a "well-planned conspiracy" to curtail democratic rights. He urged a public protest against the government's decision to repeal MGNREGA, arguing the decision lacked proper study and consultation.

He also raised concerns about electoral manipulation, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of collusion. The Congress leader emphasized the party's role in defending democratic rights and maintaining communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
2
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
4
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025