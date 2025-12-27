Kharge Calls for Nationwide Push Against MGNREGA Repeal

In a fervent appeal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday called for a nationwide campaign against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Addressing the Congress Working Committee, Kharge compared this fight to the successful opposition against the three farm laws.

Kharge criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, accusing it of being a "well-planned conspiracy" to curtail democratic rights. He urged a public protest against the government's decision to repeal MGNREGA, arguing the decision lacked proper study and consultation.

He also raised concerns about electoral manipulation, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of collusion. The Congress leader emphasized the party's role in defending democratic rights and maintaining communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)