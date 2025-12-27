Rahul Gandhi Criticizes VB-G RAM G Act, Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan'
Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP-led government over the VB-G RAM G Act, comparing it to demonetisation. He claims the repeal of MGNREGA undermines states' and poor people's rights. The Congress plans to launch 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan', aligning opposition against the new act, passed amid vocal protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA government of fiercely undermining state and poor rights with the VB-G RAM G Act.
He compared the new act's controversial passage to the sudden demonetisation move, stating it was enacted without the cabinet's counsel or proper scrutiny.
The Congress aims to resist this legislation, rallying opposition through the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' campaign against the act which supplants the acclaimed UPA-era development program, MGNREGA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are going to resist it, fight it. I am confident entire opposition will be aligned against this action: Rahul on VB-G RAM G Act.
BJP Targets Congress Over Alleged Extremist Alliances in Kerala
Political Flames: BJP’s Failed Lamp Lighting Controversy
BJP-EC collusion is clear, Congress has to ensure that names of its voters are not deleted: Kharge at CWC meet.
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala