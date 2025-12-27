Rahul Gandhi Criticizes VB-G RAM G Act, Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan'

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA government of fiercely undermining state and poor rights with the VB-G RAM G Act.

He compared the new act's controversial passage to the sudden demonetisation move, stating it was enacted without the cabinet's counsel or proper scrutiny.

The Congress aims to resist this legislation, rallying opposition through the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' campaign against the act which supplants the acclaimed UPA-era development program, MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)