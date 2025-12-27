Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Police Manthan' conference, introducing the AI-based 'YAKSH' app for enhanced policing. Topics included cybercrime, human trafficking, and social media issues. The event, replacing 'Police Week', aims at modernizing policing with discussions on technology, crime handling, and women's safety.

Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the 'Police Manthan' conference aimed at improving police operations with technological integration. Highlights included the launch of the AI-powered 'YAKSH' app, intended to streamline law enforcement efforts across the state.

The two-day event addresses pressing challenges such as cybercrime, human trafficking, and the impact of social media. It embodies a strategic pivot from the annual 'Police Week' towards more outcome-oriented sessions focused on key issues.

The conference intends to fine-tune policing strategies through technology and data analytics. Attendees were briefed on various initiatives, including community policing, crime management, and women's safety measures. This approach promises to enhance efficiency and accountability in law enforcement across Uttar Pradesh.

