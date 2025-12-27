Left Menu

Historic Heart Transplant: Kerala's Medical Milestone at State's District Hospital

The Kerala Health Minister visits Ernakulam General Hospital after a groundbreaking heart transplant was performed on Durga Kaami, a 21-year-old Nepalese woman. The procedure marks the first of its kind at a district-level hospital in the state, symbolizing decentralization and improved access to advanced medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a historic medical development, Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited Ernakulam General Hospital, where a 21-year-old woman from Nepal recently underwent a heart transplant. This marks the first time such a surgery has been performed at a district-level government facility in the state.

The patient, Durga Kaami, who suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, received a donor heart from Shibu, a Kollam native who was declared brain-dead after a road accident. The minister observed Kaami from outside the ICU and met with her brother and hospital staff to discuss her improving health condition.

According to George, decentralizing superspeciality health services to district hospitals will increase accessibility and affordability for the public. Accompanying the minister were MLA T J Vinod and several medical professionals, underscoring the significance of this medical achievement.

