MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi condemns the increasing incidents of lynching under BJP rule, equating them to terrorism irrespective of religion or nationality. He criticizes law enforcement for enabling such acts and urges government dialogue with students over job reservation concerns, planning protests if demands aren't met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:03 IST
National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi has condemned the rising instances of lynching under the current BJP government, describing them as acts of terrorism regardless of the victims' nationality or faith.

Mehdi criticized law enforcement agencies for facilitating rather than preventing these acts and expressed regret that the judiciary and media remained passive. He likened these events to terrorism and criticized similar extrajudicial acts globally.

Regarding a protest on government job reservations, Mehdi called for the government to engage with students to alleviate their concerns. He committed to supporting students in protest actions if the government fails to address their issues thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

